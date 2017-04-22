Allen (calf) is out of his walking boot, but remains doubtful for the Grizzlies' first round series against the Spurs, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Allen was able to work on his conditioning via a stationary bike during the team's practice. He has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in the team's regular season finale against the Mavericks. Wayne Selden and James Ennis have both filled in for the veteran in the starting lineup, but the latter figures to get another starting nod should Allen officially be ruled out for Game 4.