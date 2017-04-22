Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Out of walking boot
Allen (calf) is out of his walking boot, but remains doubtful for the Grizzlies' first round series against the Spurs, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Allen was able to work on his conditioning via a stationary bike during the team's practice. He has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in the team's regular season finale against the Mavericks. Wayne Selden and James Ennis have both filled in for the veteran in the starting lineup, but the latter figures to get another starting nod should Allen officially be ruled out for Game 4.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Remains out Thursday vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Ruled out Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Doubtful for first round of playoffs•
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Hurts leg in season finale•
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Turns in strong all-around line•
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Will play Wednesday vs. Thunder•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...