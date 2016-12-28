Allen recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and one assist across 35 minutes in a 113-103 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.

Allen picked up some additional playing time with the Grizzlies holding out Mike Conley (toe) and Chandler Parsons (rest) for the contest and was able to reach double figures for the fourth time in five games. While he's more likely to sit in the 25-to-30-minute range Thursday against the Thunder if both Conley and Parsons are back in the fold, Allen's outstanding production of late makes him worth keeping active in most leagues. He's averaging 16.6 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 29.0 minutes per game over the last five contests.