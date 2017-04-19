Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Remains out Thursday vs. Spurs
Allen (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 3 against the Spurs.
Allen continues to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis despite being expected to sit out the entirety of the first round of the playoffs. He'll continue to receive treatment over the next few days, with his next shot to see the court for Saturday's Game 4, but if all goes as expected, Allen likely won't be available for that contest either. Wayne Selden has started the last two games in his place, but played just 16 minutes Monday, so guys like Vince Carter and James Ennis appear to be benefiting more in Allen's absence.
