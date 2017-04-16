Allen (calf) has officially been ruled out for Monday's Game 2 matchup with the Spurs.

It was reported late last week that Allen was doubtful for the entire first round of the playoffs, so it comes as no surprise he won't be available against the Spurs on Monday. He'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, but currently, it's unlikely he'd see the court again this season if the Grizzlies aren't able to make it out of the first round. Wayne Selden started in his place in Game 1 and could be in line for a second straight start, while both Vince Carter and James Ennis should also see added minutes.