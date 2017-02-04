Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Will sit out Saturday vs. Timberwolves
Allen will get the night off to rest during Saturday's matchup against the Timberwolves,
The rest day was planned, as the Grizzles are playing in the second night of a back-to-back set. The defensively minded shooting guard recorded 11 points, four rebounds, one steal, and two blocks across 29 minutes in Friday's loss to the Thunder. Vince Carter figures to be in line to start in his place, while Troy Daniel should see a boost in minutes off the bench as well.
