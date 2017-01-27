Daniels (knee) will be a game-time decision Friday against the Trail Blazers, Eric Hasseltine of 92.9 FM ESPN reports.

Daniels has missed the past two games with a right knee sprain, but his upgrade from questionable to a game-time decision suggests that he could be an option off the bench Friday. The 25-year-old wasn't a major part of the Grizzlies' rotation prior to suffering the injury, so if he remains out Friday, none of the team's guards figure to pick up any major minutes as a result.