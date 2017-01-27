Daniels (knee) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Eric Hasseltine of 92.9 FM ESPN reports.

Daniels has missed the past two games with the right knee sprain, and he will likely have to go through pregame warmups before a decision is made regarding his status. If Daniels is ultimately ruled out, both Vince Carter and Andrew Harrison would likely benefit by playing more backcourt minutes off the bench.