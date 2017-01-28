Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Held out of Friday's loss to Trail Blazers
Daniels (knee) wasn't available for Friday's 112-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The Grizzlies labeled Daniels a game-time decision heading into the matchup, but he didn't make enough progress in warmups to receive clearance to play. Daniels should have a better chance at suiting up Saturday against the Jazz, and a limited rotation role off the bench could be awaiting him in the likely event that Chandler Parsons sits out the second half of the back-to-back set for rest.
