Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Posts 22 points off bench in Thursday win
Daniels posted 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes in Thursday's 114-80 win over the Thunder.
Daniels' efficiency was off the charts Thursday, as he went over the 20-point mark for the fifth time in 16 December games. The fourth-year guard has caught fire from three-point range in particular, tallying a 50 percent success rate (12-of-24) from beyond the arc over the last three games. Given the offensive boost he's capable of providing, Daniels' playing time in the Grizzlies' backcourt rotation appears secure due to the offensive boost he typically provides.
