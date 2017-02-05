Daniels supplied 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist over 15 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Daniels co-led the Grizzlies' second unit in scoring along with Vince Carter, hitting double digits in the scoring column for the first time since Jan. 13. The third-year pro's playing time has seen a significant drop as compared to earlier in the season, as he'd logged less than 10 minutes in five of the six games prior to Saturday. The modest bump he saw against the T-Wolves was a result of the absence of Tony Allen (rest), but Daniels could well be back down to a reduced role as soon as Monday against the Spurs.