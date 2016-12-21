Daniels provided 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes off the bench during a 112-109 overtime loss Tuesday to the Celtics.

Daniels has now turned in four games of 20 points or more over the past month fueled largely by his strong three-point shooting, but he's been just as likely to turn in a dud, as he also has four outings of five points or less during December. With James Ennis recently returning from a calf injury and displacing Daniels in the starting five Tuesday and Chandler Parsons (knee) nearing a return of his own, Daniels only figures to get pushed further down the depth chart on the wing. He'll still pick up some extended run during games like Tuesday where he's running hot from distance early on, but those opportunities probably won't come about very often when the team is at full strength on the wing. Daniels is worth selling high while he's still maintaining some fantasy value.