Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Questionable Friday vs. Trail Blazers
Daniels (knee) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.
Daniels has missed the past two games with a knee sprain, and is questionable for Friday. James Ennis should be the main beneficiary of Daniels' potential absence, as he's seen an average of 32.5 minutes over the past two games that Daniels has missed.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Game-time decision Friday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Raptors•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Will not return Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Posts 22 points off bench in Thursday win•