Daniels (knee) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.

Daniels has missed the past two games with a knee sprain, and is questionable for Friday. James Ennis should be the main beneficiary of Daniels' potential absence, as he's seen an average of 32.5 minutes over the past two games that Daniels has missed.

