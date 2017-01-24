Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Returns to practice Tuesday
Daniels (knee) took part in practice Tuesday, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Daniels missed the Grizzlies' previous game Saturday against the Rockets with a right MCL sprain, but his return to practice three days later suggests it's not a major concern for the 25-year-old sharpshooter. Assuming he's able to complete the Grizzlies' morning shootaround Wednesday, he should be available later in the evening against the Raptors in a limited role off the bench.
