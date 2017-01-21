Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Ruled out Saturday
Daniels (knee) will not play Saturday against the Rockets.
Daniels saw eight minutes of action Friday against the Kings, but a knee issue will keep him on the bench Saturday. In his absence, expect to see more of veteran Vince Carter, who played 22 minutes Friday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Will not return Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Posts 22 points off bench in Thursday win•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Scores 16 off bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Pours in 24 points in return to bench role•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Will return to bench Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Enters starting lineup Sunday•