Daniels (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Daniels originally suffered the injury during Friday's matchup with the Kings and was subsequently held out of Saturday's tilt with the Rockets. Despite taking part in practice just a day earlier, Daniels has now been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, marking a second straight absence. Prior to the injury, Daniels appeared to have fallen out of the rotation entirely and has seen his role fluctuate greatly throughout the season, so his absence shouldn't force a huge change in the team's regular rotation.