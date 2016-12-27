Daniels poured in 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3 Pt, 2-3 FT) and added four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 112-102 loss to Orlando.

Daniels clearly isn't scared of shooting the ball, as the third-year man launched 12 shots in just 20 minutes. He hit four three-pointers and now has 11 across his last four games. His role and minutes have been reduced due to James Ennis' and Chandler Parsons' return from injury, but he proved Monday he can still contribute and put up solid points off the bench. He'll hope to keep it going Tuesday against the Celtics.