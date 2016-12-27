Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Scores 16 off bench Monday
Daniels poured in 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3 Pt, 2-3 FT) and added four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 112-102 loss to Orlando.
Daniels clearly isn't scared of shooting the ball, as the third-year man launched 12 shots in just 20 minutes. He hit four three-pointers and now has 11 across his last four games. His role and minutes have been reduced due to James Ennis' and Chandler Parsons' return from injury, but he proved Monday he can still contribute and put up solid points off the bench. He'll hope to keep it going Tuesday against the Celtics.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Pours in 24 points in return to bench role•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Will return to bench Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Enters starting lineup Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Will play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: May not play Saturday•