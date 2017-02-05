Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Will come off bench Saturday vs. Timberwolves
Updating a previous note, Daniels will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
It was originally reported that Daniels would enter the starting lineup with Tony Allen (rest) out, but Andrew Harrison will draw the start instead.
