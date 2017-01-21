Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Will not return Friday
Daniels will not return to Friday's matchup against the Kings due to a right knee injury.
Daniels was 0-for-2 from the field with one turnover in eight minutes of action before sustaining the injury. The severity of the issue is not known at this time, but it is enough to keep him from returning. Vince Carter and Andrew Harrison figure to see a majority of Daniels minutes providing depth at shooting guard for the remainder of the contest.
