Daniels will return to the bench Tuesday with James Ennis entering the starting lineup.

Daniels started in Sunday's game against the Jazz, but managed to play 11 minutes and didn't score a single point in that time. With the experiment only lasting one game, James Ennis will return to the starting lineup and Daniels' value will be limited with a decrease in minutes off the bench a possibility.

