Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Will start Saturday vs. Timbervolves
Daniels will draw the start for Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.
With Tony Allen (rest) out, Daniels will draw the start at shooting guard. He's seen a combined 14 minutes over his past three contests, but should see a much heavier workload Saturday. He's knocking down 39.9 percent of his three-point attempts on the season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Will come off bench Saturday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Will play Saturday vs. Jazz•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Out Saturday vs. Jazz•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Questionable Saturday vs. Jazz•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Held out of Friday's loss to Trail Blazers•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Game-time decision Friday vs. Trail Blazers•