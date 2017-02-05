Daniels will draw the start for Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.

With Tony Allen (rest) out, Daniels will draw the start at shooting guard. He's seen a combined 14 minutes over his past three contests, but should see a much heavier workload Saturday. He's knocking down 39.9 percent of his three-point attempts on the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola