Williams was assigned Thursday to the D-League's Iowa Energy.

Williams has seen plenty of action in the D-League throughout January and will once again head to Iowa for what will likely be a one-game stint. He's been unable to crack the rotation with Memphis, even with Chandler Parsons (knee) missing the team's last game, so this latest opportunity with the Energy should provide some much-needed in-game experience. Once recalled, Williams could find minutes hard to come by in a competitive setting.