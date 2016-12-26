Williams was assigned Monday to the D-League's Iowa Energy.

Williams drew a bunch of starts earlier in the season with guys like Chandler Parsons and James Ennis missing extended time with injuries. However, with both guys back, Williams has logged a total of six minutes over the Grizzlies' last four games, so he'll head to the D-League, where he'll have the opportunity to see much more playing time.

