Grizzlies' Troy Williams: Assigned to D-League
Williams was assigned Monday to the D-League's Iowa Energy.
Williams drew a bunch of starts earlier in the season with guys like Chandler Parsons and James Ennis missing extended time with injuries. However, with both guys back, Williams has logged a total of six minutes over the Grizzlies' last four games, so he'll head to the D-League, where he'll have the opportunity to see much more playing time.
