Williams was recalled Wednesday from the D-League's Iowa Energy.

Now that the Grizzlies have gotten healthier, Williams has taken on a much smaller role, failing to get on the floor in each of the team's last six games. In order to combat that and get more in-game reps, he's played in three games with the Energy, where he's averaged an impressive 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.7 steals across 27.8 minutes. He'll rejoin the Grizzlies for Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers, but is nothing more than a deep reserve.