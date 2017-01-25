Grizzlies' Troy Williams: Returns from D-League
Williams was recalled from the D-League on Wednesday.
Williams has appeared in nine games for the Iowa Energy this season, compiling averages of 15.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in just under 22 minutes per game. The 22-year-old has not appeared in a game for the Grizzlies since Dec. 21.
