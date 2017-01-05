Williams was assigned Thursday to the D-League's Iowa Energy, Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal reports.

Williams hasn't seen the floor in each of the Grizzlies' last seven games, so he'll head to the D-League to get some much-needed reps. There's a chance he's recalled in time for Friday's tilt with the Warriors, but even when with the big club, Williams isn't a safe bet to play in competitive contests.