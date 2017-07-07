Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Agrees to one-year deal with Grizzlies
Evans has agreed to join the Grizzlies on a one-year, $3.3 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Evans played just 40 games last season between both the Pelicans and the Kings while battling injuries, but continued to demonstrate his value as a role player. Capable of playing three positions, Evans averaged 10.3 points (40.5 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three), 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.9 steals across 19.7 minutes per game last season. If he's able to stay healthy, the 27-year-old could very well find himself in an expanded role this upcoming season with Memphis lacking depth at point guard, shooting guard and small forward. If that ends up being the case, Evans' fantasy value will certainly receive a nice bump, and he could be worth a look in a variety of formats.
