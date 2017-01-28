Carter tallied 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in a 112-109 loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Carter just celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this week, but the former All-Star clearly still has something left in the tank. He's been a key cog for the Grizzlies' bench unit all season, and though Carter has lost some of his trademark athleticism with age, but he's still crafty at drawing contact and remains a dangerous threat from the outside. He's hit 35.3 percent of his three-point attempts on the campaign, his best mark since 2013-14.