Carter accrued 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal across 21 minutes in a 116-102 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Carter has seen between 21 and 23 minutes in five of the Grizzlies' last six games, turning in double-digit scoring performances in three of those contests. The 39-year-old enjoyed a nice scoring run in November when the team was besieged by injury, but now that the Grizzlies are relatively healthy on the wing, Carter probably can't be relied upon to put up points with much consistency.