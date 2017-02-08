Grizzlies' Vince Carter: Won't play Wednesday
Carter will be held out to rest Wednesday against the Suns.
The Grizzlies are calling it a planned recovery for Carter, who has played a combined 55 minutes over the team's last two games. In his absence, expect Tony Allen to pick up some extra run, while James Ennis and Troy Daniels could also see increased time off the bench.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Vince Carter: Puts up 13 points off bench Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Carter: Scores 12 points off bench Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Carter: Returns from seven-game absence•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Carter: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Carter: Will not play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Carter: Questionable for Saturday•