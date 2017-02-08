Carter will be held out to rest Wednesday against the Suns.

The Grizzlies are calling it a planned recovery for Carter, who has played a combined 55 minutes over the team's last two games. In his absence, expect Tony Allen to pick up some extra run, while James Ennis and Troy Daniels could also see increased time off the bench.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola