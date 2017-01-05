Baldwin was assigned Thursday to the D-League's Iowa Energy, Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal reports.

Baldwin has provided some emergency depth at point guard with Mike Conley dealing with injuries in recent weeks, but he's still not seeing very many minutes, so another stint with the Energy should give provide him with added opportunities to see extended playing time. He could be recalled in time for the Grizzlies' matchup with the Warriors on Friday, but Baldwin will likely continue to move back and forth between the two rosters for the duration of the season.