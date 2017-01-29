Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Called up from D-League on Saturday
Baldwin was recalled from the D-League on Saturday, Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal reports.
After being down in the D-League since Jan. 5, Baldwin has been called back up to the Grizzlies. He's played 20 games this season with the Iowa Energy, averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 assists across 26.6 minutes per game. That being said, he still likely won't be part of the Grizzlies' rotation moving forward and will likely bounce back and forth between the NBA and the D-League.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Back to the D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Recalled from D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Assigned to D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Hands out career-high nine assists in win•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Expected to see minutes bump with Conley out•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Doesn't play in Saturday's narrow win•