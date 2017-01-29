Baldwin was recalled from the D-League on Saturday, Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal reports.

After being down in the D-League since Jan. 5, Baldwin has been called back up to the Grizzlies. He's played 20 games this season with the Iowa Energy, averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 assists across 26.6 minutes per game. That being said, he still likely won't be part of the Grizzlies' rotation moving forward and will likely bounce back and forth between the NBA and the D-League.