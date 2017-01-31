Baldwin was reassigned to the D-League on Tuesday.

The rookie out of Vanderbilt will head to the Iowa Energy for the fourth time this season for another opportunity to see significant minutes in a game setting. In 13 appearances for the Energy, Baldwin is averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 26.5 minutes per game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola