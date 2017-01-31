Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Reassigned to D-League
Baldwin was reassigned to the D-League on Tuesday.
The rookie out of Vanderbilt will head to the Iowa Energy for the fourth time this season for another opportunity to see significant minutes in a game setting. In 13 appearances for the Energy, Baldwin is averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 26.5 minutes per game.
