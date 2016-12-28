Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Recalled from D-League
Baldwin was recalled Wednesday from the D-League's Iowa Energy.
Baldwin has seen a bunch of time with the Energy recently, playing in six games, while posting averages of 15.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 27.0 minutes. He'll rejoin the Grizzlies ahead of Thursday's tilt with the Thunder and could provide some help at point guard if Mike Conley (toe) is forced to miss another game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Assigned to D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Hands out career-high nine assists in win•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Expected to see minutes bump with Conley out•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Doesn't play in Saturday's narrow win•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Assigned to D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Held out in coach's decision for second straight game•