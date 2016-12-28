Baldwin was recalled Wednesday from the D-League's Iowa Energy.

Baldwin has seen a bunch of time with the Energy recently, playing in six games, while posting averages of 15.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 27.0 minutes. He'll rejoin the Grizzlies ahead of Thursday's tilt with the Thunder and could provide some help at point guard if Mike Conley (toe) is forced to miss another game.