Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Agrees to multi-year contract with Grizzlies
Selden agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with the Grizzlies.
Selden signed a pair of 10-day contracts late in the 2016-17 season, finishing the year with the Grizzlies and averaging 5.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.1 assists across 17.2 minutes over 11 games. He did enough to secure a multi-year commitment from the Grizzlies, although the details of the contract have yet to be released, so it's unclear if it was a fully guaranteed deal. Either way, he'll be back with the Grizzlies, but likely won't be much more than a reserve, which should keep his fantasy value limited.
