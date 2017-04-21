Selden totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Thursday's 105-94 win over the Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.

Selden moved back to the bench with James Ennis getting the starting call, but he remained productive in what turned out to be extended minutes. After seeing just 16 minutes in Monday's Game 2 loss, the 22-year-old saw a series-high 28 on Thursday and generated his best scoring total over the first three games as a result. He also snapped the 0-for-5 slump from three-point range that had encompassed his first two games with a pair of buckets from behind the arc. Selden actually saw more minutes than Ennis on Thursday, so the move to the bench, if it holds, won't necessarily affect him adversely going forward.