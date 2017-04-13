Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Scores 10 points Wednesday
Selden dropped 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding one rebound and one assist across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 100-93 loss to the Mavericks.
Selden has not really been a factor at all this season, averaging just 4.7 points on the season, but he's gotten more of an opportunity over the last five games as the season draws to a close. In those games, he's averaged 8.8 points per game, nearly double his season average. He's not going to be on anyone's fantasy radar come next year, and it would be surprising if he sees significant run this postseason.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Sees 32 minutes off bench Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will head to bench Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will start Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will head back to bench Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will start Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Active Saturday vs. Spurs•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...