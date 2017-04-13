Selden dropped 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding one rebound and one assist across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 100-93 loss to the Mavericks.

Selden has not really been a factor at all this season, averaging just 4.7 points on the season, but he's gotten more of an opportunity over the last five games as the season draws to a close. In those games, he's averaged 8.8 points per game, nearly double his season average. He's not going to be on anyone's fantasy radar come next year, and it would be surprising if he sees significant run this postseason.