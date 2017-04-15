Selden will draw the start during Saturday's game against the Spurs.

With Tony Allen (calf) sidelined, the Grizzlies will opt to place Selden in the starting five. He's played in 11 games this season for the Grizzlies, averaging 5.0 points across 17.2 minutes per game.

