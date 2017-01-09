Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Another double-double off bench Sunday

Randolph scored 13 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist in 27 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 88-79 win over the Jazz.

It was his second straight double-double, and eighth of the season. Randolph's best days are behind him, but he's enjoying a nice run of production at the moment, averaging 16.0 points and 7.9 boards over eight games since Christmas.

