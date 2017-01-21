Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Bounces back with double-double

Randolph supplied 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during a 107-91 win against the Kings on Friday.

Randolph bounced back from a poor performance against the Wizards on Wednesday with his third double-double in the last four games. He also drained a season-high two three-pointers in the process and shot at least 50 percent in a game for the first time since Jan. 6 against the Warriors. Randolph has upped his game offensively so far in January, as his 15.0 points per game average so far this month eclipses his 12.4 points per game average across December.