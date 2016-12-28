Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Double-double off bench Tuesday
Randolph scored 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 113-103 loss to the Celtics.
It's his sixth double-double of the campaign and second in the last seven games, but Randolph's minutes and production remain inconsistent in a bench role. The 35-year-old has had a long and impressive career, and was a regular double-double threat as recently as 2014-15, but his days as a useful fantasy asset appear to be nearing their end.
