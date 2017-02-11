Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Double-doubles in return Friday

Randolph (foot) scored 17 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in Friday's 122-107 loss to the Warriors.

Randolph returned to the tune of a double-double Friday against a potent Warriors team, who had no answer for Randolph on the glass. He grabbed six offensive rebounds, leading to nine free-throw attempts and easy points for the big man. Randolph should work his way back into the rotation soon enough as the foot didn't seem to cause any lingering issues Friday.