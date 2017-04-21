Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Excels in Game 3 start
Randolph tallied 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 29 minutes during Thursday's 105-94 win over the Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.
The veteran was inserted into the starting five in an effort to spice up the Grizzlies offense and validated coach David Fizdale's decision by tying Marc Gasol for the second-highest scoring total on the night. Randolph actually took a team-high amount of shot attempts and paced Memphis in rebounds as well. While his scoring presence is missed on the second unit, Randolph could well be in for another start in Saturday's Game 4 given his level of production.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Will start Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Goes for double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Struggles in Sunday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Registers 15 points Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Set to rest Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Matches season high with 16 boards•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...