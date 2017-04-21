Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Excels in Game 3 start

Randolph tallied 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 29 minutes during Thursday's 105-94 win over the Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.

The veteran was inserted into the starting five in an effort to spice up the Grizzlies offense and validated coach David Fizdale's decision by tying Marc Gasol for the second-highest scoring total on the night. Randolph actually took a team-high amount of shot attempts and paced Memphis in rebounds as well. While his scoring presence is missed on the second unit, Randolph could well be in for another start in Saturday's Game 4 given his level of production.