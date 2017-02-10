Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Expected to play Friday vs. Warriors

Randolph (foot) is expected to play Friday against the Warriors, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Randolph was sidelined for Wednesday's win over the Suns with a sore left foot, but it appears his absence was mainly for precautionary purposes more than anything else. Assuming Randolph is able to complete pregame warmups without incident, he should take back his familiar role as the backup power forward and top scoring threat off the bench. Brandan Wright, who logged 21 minutes and saw time at both frontcourt spots Wednesday, would likely be most at risk of losing out on minutes with Randolph's impending return.