Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Goes 8-of-11 from field Friday

Randolph submitted 17 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes in a 112-109 loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

With JaMychal Green (knee) reentering the starting five following a one-game hiatus, Randolph returned to his usual bench role, but served as the Grizzlies' top offensive producer after All-Star Marc Gasol. In addition to notching double-digit boards for the sixth time in January, Randolph continued his efficient shooting, as he's now converted 15-of-21 (71.4%) attempts from the field in the last two contests. He'll have a tougher matchup on deck Saturday against the stingy Jazz defense, but that won't take Randolph off double-double watch. In the Grizzlies' last tilt with the Jazz back on Jan. 8, Randolph registered 13 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes.