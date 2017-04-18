Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Goes for double-double in Monday's loss

Randolph recorded 18 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three steals and one assist across 36 minutes during a 96-82 loss to the Spurs on Monday.

After a struggle in the opening game of the series, Randolph was back to his normal self in Game 2 in the double-double effort. Monday's game also marked a bit of a rarity, as he racked up three steals for the first time since Jan. 8. Randolph received 10 more minutes in Game 2 with the game being more competitive, and will likely see minutes in the mid-30s for the remainder of the series.