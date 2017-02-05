Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Hauls in 10 rebounds in spot start

Randolph went for nine points (3-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 31 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 win over the Timberwolves.

The veteran big man drew the start at center with Marc Gasol sitting for rest and although he couldn't get much going on the offensive end, he did put in solid work on the glass. Randolph saw JaMychal Green pick up a great deal of the slack down low with a career-high 29 points, which largely helped make up for what was Zebo's third-worst shooting night of the season. The 16-year veteran should be back on the bench for Monday night's tilt versus the Spurs.