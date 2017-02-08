Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Out Wednesday with sore foot

Randolph will sit out Wednesday's game against the Suns due to a sore left foot, Mike Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

With Wade Baldwin, Deyonta Davis and Jarell Martin on assignment in the D-League and Vince Carter sitting out for rest purposes, the Grizzlies will be down to just 10 available players Wednesday in light of Randolph's absence. The Grizzlies are labeling Randolph's injury as a day-to-day issue for the time being, but his unavailability Wednesday could result in JaMychal Green taking on a 30-plus-minute workload as the starting power forward. Reserve big man Brandan Wright, a natural center, may also be asked to play some power forward alongside starting center Marc Gasol.