Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Posts 21 points off bench in Thursday win
Randolph amassed 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes in Thursday's 114-80 win over the Thunder.
Zebo continues to serve as one of the most reliable bench players in the league, with Thursday's production representing his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort and sixth in the last eight games. Randolph is rarely seeing under 20 minutes in any given contest, so he remains a particularly dependable source of scoring and rebounding in all formats despite his reserve role.
