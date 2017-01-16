Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Records double-double off bench

Randolph scored 15 points (7-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt) while pulling down 16 rebounds and handing out two assists across 33 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 loss to the Bulls.

Randolph made his presence felt off the bench by leading his squad in rebounding and finishing second in shot attempts. The 16 boards were a season high for the veteran and his four double-doubles in the last five games indicate that he continues to be an effective force off the bench who is still capable of producing despite averaging just 23.5 minutes of court time to this point.