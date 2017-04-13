Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Registers 15 points Wednesday
Randolph scored 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 100-93 loss to the Mavericks.
After receiving a rest day Sunday and with the Grizzlies already in the playoffs, the team had no issue restricting Randolph's minutes in the final game. His minutes have been up and down all season in an effort to preserve him for the playoffs, and now the time has come to let the reigns off and give the double-double machine a chance to make a big impact in their opening round series. The 14.1 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game he averaged on the year should see a slight uptick in the postseason.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Set to rest Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Matches season high with 16 boards•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Scores 22 off bench in win•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Scores 17 off bench in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Returning to reserve role Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Productive in rare start Monday night•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...