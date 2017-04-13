Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Registers 15 points Wednesday

Randolph scored 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 100-93 loss to the Mavericks.

After receiving a rest day Sunday and with the Grizzlies already in the playoffs, the team had no issue restricting Randolph's minutes in the final game. His minutes have been up and down all season in an effort to preserve him for the playoffs, and now the time has come to let the reigns off and give the double-double machine a chance to make a big impact in their opening round series. The 14.1 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game he averaged on the year should see a slight uptick in the postseason.